The Sender Policy Framework record, or for short, SPF record, is a type of DNS record that specifies which mail servers are authorized to send emails on behalf of a precise domain. The SPF record is a simple text record that defines a list of authorized IP addresses or domain names that are allowed to send emails for that domain. In addition, it prevents email spoofing, which is known for someone sending an email that appears to arrive from a different domain than the one they are actually using. Read more valuable information about the SPF record!