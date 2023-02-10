The Sender Policy Framework record, or for short, SPF record, is a type of DNS record that specifies which mail servers are authorized to send emails on behalf of a precise domain. The SPF record is a simple text record that defines a list of authorized IP addresses or domain names that are allowed to send emails for that domain. In addition, it prevents email spoofing, which is known for someone sending an email that appears to arrive from a different domain than the one they are actually using. Read more valuable information about the SPF record!
What does FTP mean?
The short acronym FTP stands for File Transfer Protocol and is a widely-used standard for transferring files between devices over a TCP-based network, such as the Internet. This protocol is usually used to upload and download files between a client and a server, particularly for website development. FTP establishes a connection between the client and server and facilitates the transfer of files in both directions. Discover more interesting details about FTP!
Why are DNS terms important?
Expanding your knowledge of DNS terms can provide insight into the underlying processes. It is crucial to begin with the basic concepts. Some of the DNS terms may sound familiar from other areas of computing, but there are many DNS-specific terms used in discussions of domains and the DNS system that may not be commonly encountered elsewhere. Understanding these terms will deepen your knowledge of the topic. Find more about the Domain Name System and DNS terms!
TXT record – What is it?
The TXT record is a resource record in the Domain Name System (DNS) that allows associating text information with a hostname or domain name. You can add these records to your domain’s settings, and they can serve different purposes, such as domain ownership verification, email security through SPF (Sender Policy Framework) information, and storing domain-related information. Learn more details about the TXT record!
Load balancing briefly explained
Load balancing is a technique that evenly spreads workloads across multiple computing resources, such as servers, to maximize the utilization of resources, improve speed and responsiveness, and prevent any single resource from becoming overwhelmed. Load balancing aims to efficiently distribute incoming network traffic among multiple servers to guarantee the reliability and availability of the entire system. In order to achieve that, algorithms direct incoming requests to the server with the least workload. Find additional information about Load balancing!